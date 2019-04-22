Luke Perry's Finale Riverdale Episode Features a "Beautiful" Moment Between Fred and Archie

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Riverdale, Luke Perry

The CW

A moment fans have been dreading is upon us: Luke Perry's final Riverdale episode airs Wednesday, April 24 on The CW.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news along with a picture of Perry in character as Fred Andrews.

"This week's Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

See the tweet below.

Photos

Luke Perry: Life in Pictures

In the episode titled "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper," Jellybean (Trinity Likins) goes missing, prompting Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) to follow a series of clues to get her home. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) deals with the fallout from his latest boxing match.

The show creator has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Perry since the actor passed away unexpectedly following a stroke in March.

After his death, producers Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said, "We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

What happens to Perry's character remains to be seen.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Riverdale , Luke Perry , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

It Doesn't Get Much Better Than Sophie Turner Teasing Maisie Williams Over Her Big Game of Thrones Scene

Scott Foley Talks Working With His Wife on "Whiskey Cavalier"

Taylor Swift's "Game of Thrones" Easter Egg Battle

The Real Housewives of New York City

Why Real Housewives Is Good for Feminism, According to Roxane Gay

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Explains Daenerys Targaryen's Reaction to That Huge Game of Thrones Bombshell

Jenna Bush Hager Announces She's Pregnant

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Thought Game of Thrones' Arya Stark and Gendry Scene Was a Prank

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.