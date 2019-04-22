Luke Perry's Finale Riverdale Episode Features a "Beautiful" Moment Between Fred and Archie

The CW
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 8:50 AM
A moment fans have been dreading is upon us: Luke Perry's final Riverdale episode airs Wednesday, April 24 on The CW.
Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news along with a picture of Perry in character as Fred Andrews.
"This week's Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Wish these scenes could go on forever..."
See the tweet below.
In the episode titled "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper," Jellybean (Trinity Likins) goes missing, prompting Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) to follow a series of clues to get her home. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) deals with the fallout from his latest boxing match.
The show creator has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Perry since the actor passed away unexpectedly following a stroke in March.
Truly an honor attending a tribute to Luke at WB yesterday. Amazing stories told by his brave family and lifelong friends. This still is from this week’s #Riverdale. These next few episodes are bittersweet. He’s gone and with us at the same time. Miss you and love you, Luke. ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y1ECHb8fTO— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 14, 2019
After his death, producers Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said, "We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."
What happens to Perry's character remains to be seen.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.
