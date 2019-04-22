Emilia Clarke Explains Daenerys Targaryen's Reaction to That Huge Game of Thrones Bombshell

We need to talk about Daenerys Targaryen.

In "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the second episode of Game of Thrones' final season, Dany (Emilia Clarke) had quite a few moments to shine…and step in it, depending on how you look at the situations.

When she wasn't putting Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) on trial, Daenerys sat down with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in an effort to thaw the chilly nature between them. It…didn't really work.

"It was actually quite bizarre because I only see Emilia on screen and it's like, kind of a fan moment. I mean, I know her in real life, but as Daenerys I only see her on screen. It was really, really fun to work with her," Turner said of working with Clarke. Hear more in the video below.