Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Hunts for Easter Eggs in This Adorable Video

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 6:57 AM

Dream Kardashian, Easter 2019

Instagram

Dream Kardashian is on the hunt—the Easter egg hunt!

It looks like Rob Kardashianand Blac Chyna's 2-year-old daughter got into the fun spirit of the annual holiday. In a video shared by her famous mama, the toddler joined in the family's egg hunt in the backyard. While she found a few eggs, it seems she was more interested in the candy inside them than trying to find more. With some encouragement from Chyna, the youngster found another egg hiding in the grass. 

The video also featured a cameo from Dream's older brother, 6-year-old King, whom Chyna welcomed with ex Tyga. The youngster sneakily took one of Dream's eggs while she was paying attention to her candy. 

For an extra boost, Chyna announced that anyone who found the empty eggs would get $100. Judging by the photos of the siblings outside with their mom, it looks like it was quite the fun day for the trio 

"Unbreakable bond," Chyna captioned a series of snaps of them together. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Easter and Passover 2019

While it's unclear how Rob spent the holiday, his famous siblings headed to Coachella for Kanye West's Sunday Service, including the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian and their eldest daughter North West, 5, as well as Khloe KardashianKourtney KardashianKylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner

As for Rob and Chyna, the exes recently agreed to split custody of Dream with Rob no longer having to pay child support. According to a source, both parents agreed to "each pay for whatever Dream needs when either one of them has her for custodial time and any other expenses (school, medical) will be split evenly."

 

 

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob shared on Twitter in February.

Chyna added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

