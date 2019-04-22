Maisie Williams Thought Game of Thrones' Arya Stark and Gendry Scene Was a Prank

It's possibly your last night alive, you're about to face the Night King and his army of the dead. What do you do? If you're the beloved Game of Thrones character Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), you get it on with Gendry (Joe Dempsie).

In the second episode of the final season, pretty much every series regular character gathered in Winterfell to discuss their plans to take down the Night King and have one final night of merriment. Williams was tipped off to the big moment by her pal and costar Sophie Turner. She got to it in the script before Williams and told her to skip to it immediately.