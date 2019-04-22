The Game of Thrones Episode 3 Trailer Will Get You Seriously Excited

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

HBO

The gang's all here—including the dead! In Game of Thrones, season eight, episode three, the fearless folks of Westeros prepare to face the Night King.

The impossibly dark preview below features everybody getting ready to hold the line and face the Night King and his army of dead.

"The most heroic thing we can do now is look the truth in face," Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) says.

There's the scene from the trailer featuring Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running in the tunnels, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) drawing his sword, a dragon, a flaming arrow and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) not wasting any time when she tells Jon, "The dead are already here," and one moment we can tell will already be amazing Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) instructing the troop.

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

"Stand your ground!" Brienne yells.

The great battle is here.

Watch the preview above.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Explains Daenerys Targaryen's Reaction to That Huge Game of Thrones Bombshell

Jenna Bush Hager Announces She's Pregnant

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Thought Game of Thrones' Arya Stark and Gendry Scene Was a Prank

"Saved by the Bell" Cast Reunion: See Them Then & Now

Game of Thrones Episode 2

Game of Thrones Prepares for Death With Hook Ups, Truth-Telling, and More Reunions

Kim Kardashian West: Abusing Your Privilege Helps No One

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Has Really Stepped It Up as a Father

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.