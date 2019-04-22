Today's Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant: Find Out the Sex of Baby No. 3

The Today family just keeps getting bigger!

Jenna Bush Hager is pregnant with her third child, the Today co-host revealed live on air Monday morning, shocking colleague Craig Melvin. "I'm pregnant," she confirmed out loud. "I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets.:

It sounds like the soon-to-be big sisters, 6 and 3 years old, took the news well. "They told the man behind me on the airplane. They told the people at church," Hager quipped of her two daughters with husband of more than a decade, Henry Hager.

"It is a shock. It is a lot," she told her colleagues. "We're grateful."