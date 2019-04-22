Today's Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant: Find Out the Sex of Baby No. 3

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 5:34 AM
The Today family just keeps getting bigger!
Jenna Bush Hager is pregnant with her third child, the Today co-host revealed live on air Monday morning, shocking colleague Craig Melvin. "I'm pregnant," she confirmed out loud. "I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets.:
It sounds like the soon-to-be big sisters, 6 and 3 years old, took the news well. "They told the man behind me on the airplane. They told the people at church," Hager quipped of her two daughters with husband of more than a decade, Henry Hager.
"It is a shock. It is a lot," she told her colleagues. "We're grateful."
"We're so happy for you guys," Savannah Guthrietold the new co-host of Today With Hoda & Jenna.
The future mom of three noted she was worried to tell Hoda Kotb considering they just started their new show together, but recalled her having a "glimmer in her eye." As fans have since found out, Kotb recently became a mom times two after adopting daughter Hope Catherine Kotb.
"We better check the water in this place," Melvin quipped.
NBC
As the expectant host joked of her husband, "Henry needs the congratulations because he's a little terrified."
During the fourth hour of Today, Hager, who is more than 5 months along, also shared she's having a boy after opening a box filled with blue balloons.
"We weren't really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy, so we just, you know—it was a date night," she told temporary co-host Meredith Vieira. "Sorry, mom."
Hager added, "It's a little bit of a shock, but it's such great news."
Congratulations to the future family of five!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?