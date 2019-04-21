Kanye West's "Peephole" Viewing of Coachella Sunday Service Stream Gets Memed

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 1:59 PM

Kanye West, Sunday Service, Coachella 2019

Kanye West gave fans a peek at his famed Sunday Service event on Easter at Coachella. An actual peek.

The performance, which featured gospel singers, musicians and appearances from celebrity friends such as Chance the Rapper, was streamed live on the festival's YouTube page. It marked the first time the general public could watch a full session after months of seeing bits and pieces posted on his wife Kim Kardashian and other stars' social media pages.

However, while the Coachella performance was largely well-received, it was also presented through a "peephole," which didn't make for the easiest viewing experience.

Naturally, the Internet had jokes. And memes.

"kanye wild he got people watching his sunday service through that cardboard peephole they made you make in elementary school to see the eclipse happen," tweeted @Captain_Hooks.

One Twitter user offered an infographic.

Another person made a suggestion on how to recreate the unique experience.

"#SundayService is really good. I just don't understand why we have to watch it through a toilet paper roll tube. #Coachella2019," wrote @Lrochellew.

"Behold! With his live stream of #SundayService from @coachella , the great @kanyewest is creating a whole new immersive concert viewing experience — peephole cinema!" tweeted @nelsoncarvajal.

