Jessica Simpson Celebrates First Easter With Baby Birdie: See Holiday Photos of Her and Other Stars

Jessica Simpson's got herself a little birdie at home this Easter.

The singer and husband Eric Johnson are celebrating their first holiday with their new daughter for the first time. Simpson gave birth to Birdie Mae Johnson a month ago. She joined big sister Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and brother Ace Knute Johnson, 5. Simpson posted a sweet family pic on Easter Sunday.

"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" she wrote.

Other celebs who posted images from their Easter celebrations included Geri Halliwell, Kendra Wilkinson and Fergie. Other stars are celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover.