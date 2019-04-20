Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Flirty as He Calls Her His "Goddess"

Step aside, House Stark, House Targaryen and House Lannister because there's a new king in town and he rules over House Webster.

Travis Scott got into the full Game of Thrones spirit on Saturday as he posted a series of photos of himself dressed as a knight in shining armor in front of a matte gray Bentley. He's dubbed himself the leader of "House of Flame" and captioned the pictures, "Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st Husband of the Goddess K Protector of the Seven Kingdoms Blatt."

Kylie Jenner seemed to be a fan of the Astroworld rapper's new look and persona because she left a few flirty remarks of her own in his comments section.

"Protect my realm," she wrote.

She said in another mention, "Oh lord Webster!!"

We're not blushing, you're blushing.