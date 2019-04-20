Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Celebrates Her Wedding Shower Gatsby Style

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 5:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylors wedding day is getting closer and closer, which means it's bridal shower time!

Cartwright traveled back home to Kentucky over the weekend where she gathered with some of her close friends and loved ones for one of her two bridal showers as well as some other rated-R moments with her pals for a "mini bachelorette" party. Her other shower will be in Los Angeles and televised for Vanderpump Rules.

The 30-year-old shared a number of photos and videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday from her get-together, which looked like it gathered inspiration from the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald book The Great Gatsby.

Cartwright wore a white and gold sequin dress that looked like a flapper outfit as well as a long strand of pearls and a pearl head covering. She also had on long white fringe earrings and, in some pictures, a white furry boa.

Daisy Buchanan herself would have been proud of her clothing choice!

Read

Everything We Know About Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Upcoming Wedding

Many of Cartwright's guests dressed to the nines, too. Her friends wore flapper dresses as well as feather headbands. 

On Friday night, she and some gal pals had a "mini bachelorette" party which included "team bride" shot glasses as well as some other phallic-shaped and NSFW souvenirs.

Cartwright and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Taylor got engaged in June 2018 when he popped the question with a stunning and meaningful $70,000 ring.

Taylor explained that the ring is symbolic of more than just their engagement. He said during an episode of the show, "When my father passed away, he left some money for my sister and I, and I'm using my money for the right."

Cartwright and Taylor shared some updates about their wedding with E! News at the JustFab & ShoeDazzle's Desert Oasis event in early April. While we won't see the dress until her wedding day, she did reveal it was "custom" and "it is awesome."

The groom-to-be shared some pictures from his fiancée's big day, too. He posted a picture of her in a veil and captioned it, "Glowing!!!! Hope you're having fun baby. (Bachelorette party one of two)."

He called Cartwright his "beautiful bride to be" in another post.

Take a look at the pictures below to get a glimpse of Cartwright's 1920s bridal shower.

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Smile for Gatsby

Cartwright and one of her friends share a smile at her bridal shower in Kentucky on April 20.

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

A Flapper Queen

The bride-to-be poses for a gorgeous selfie at her shower as she's dressed to the nines in flapper attire.

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Here comes the bride

Cartwright smiles at her mini bachelorette party on Friday night.

Article continues below

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Go team!

The Vanderpump Rules star and her friends celebrate at her party on Friday night with some "team bride" shot glasses.

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Getting ready for the big day

The 30-year-old smiles with more of her friends at the festive gathering.

Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Sweet treats

Guests at Cartwright's bridal shower enjoy some 1920s-themed cookies.

Article continues below

We can't wait for the big day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Are Married

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Returns Home With Her Baby After Days in the ICU

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Working With Donald Trump

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Ariana Grande Posts Quote About Depression Days After Opening Up About Her "Headspace"

Vanessa Grimaldi, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Nick Viall

Vanessa Grimaldi Sobs Over Not Being Invited to Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's Wedding

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Danny Amendola Speaks Out Again After NSFW Rant About Olivia Culpo

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Justin Bieber Makes Cheeky Comment About Hailey Bieber's Body

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.