John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

John Singleton is recovering in a hospital after suffering a stroke.

The family of the 51-year-old Boyz n the Hood director and screenwriter confirmed the news on Saturday.

"On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital," they said in a statement to E! News. "John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

Singleton had checked into a hospital after experiencing leg pain, sources told Variety. The outlet added that doctors have categorized Singleton's stroke as "mild."

TMZ quoted a family member as saying that Singleton suffered the stroke after taking a flight back to the United States from Costa Rica. The outlet said doctors are performing tests on him and are also doing rehab.