Kate Hudson Celebrates 40th Birthday With Her 3 Kids and a Whole Lotta Stars

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 10:28 AM

Now that's a birthday squad!

The actress turned 40 on Friday and shared on Instagram that night her first photo of her with all three of her kids—sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, and 6-month-old daughter Rani Rose, her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

"My wishes came true," she wrote. "Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40."

Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday with more family and a slew of celebrity friends. On Friday morning, Gwyneth Paltrow took her to a yoga class in Brentwood and then brought her to before heading over to a surprise celebration at an Alfred Coffee branch, where family members and more friends waited.

Erin Foster and stylist Jamie Mizrahi posted videos and photos from the bash, which was also attended by Fujikawa, Erin's sister Sara Foster and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, plus Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell, and brother Oliver Hudson.

"You scared the s--t out of me!" Hudson exclaimed after they yelled, "Happy birthday!" "Oh my God, I love you guys!"

Hudson later celebrated her birthday again that evening at a star-studded bash at her house. Guests included Goldie and Kurt, Erin, Sara, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Zoe, and Johnny Knoxville, a source told E! News.

"It was a spontaneous last minute party thrown together by Kate's closest friends," a source told E! News. "She wasn't sure what she wanted to do, but she knew she wanted something to commemorate turning 40. It ended up being a super casual fun night and just the way she wanted it."

Attendees dined on pizza from Jon & Vinny's.

"Kate's parents and a few close friends started off the evening with a make-your-own-pizza party," the source told E! News. "There was a pizza oven set up in the front yard of Kate's house. Kate took a turn throwing pizza dough in the air and had a great time trying it. Everyone gathered around the pizza oven and had fun putting toppings on their pizzas and learning how to throw the dough."

"There were balloon arrangements everywhere and a tequila bar set up," the source continued. "It was a very casual party and the whole night was very laid back and just a big hang out. There were no gifts. Just some flowers and cards that people brought. The birthday cake was a big pink grocery style bakery cake with plastic princess crowns on it. Everyone went inside to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Kate and she was hugging her mom and Danny."

The party also included an ice cream cart with vegan ice cream by Craig's. And in honor of 4/20, guests also sampled sweet cannabis-infused confections crafted with Kiva chocolate, in collaboration with Jeff the 420 Chef, including Canna Apple Roses drizzled with Kiva Chocolate and Chocolate Covered Strawberries, plus chocolate bars, Terra Bites, Petra Mints, and Camino Gummies.

"Full moon rising, Good Friday, Passover, my birthday...do you know what that means? Neither do I but it sounds groovy #KivaConfections," Hudson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of some drinks.

The party ended around midnight.

See photos of Hudson celebrating her 40th birthday.

Kate Hudson, Sons, Ryder, Bingham, Daughter, Rani Rose, Kids, Children

Instagram / Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, Rani Rose, Ryder and Bingham

The actress posts her first Instagram selfie of her and her three kids on her special day.

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, 40th Birthday Party

Instagram / Rachel Zoe

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

The two appear at Kate's birthday party at her house.

Kate Hudson, 40th Birthday Party, Cake

Instagram / Rachel Zoe

Cake Time!

Guest Rachel Zoe shared this photo of the birthday girl's birthday cake.

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, 40th Birthday Breakfast

Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress arrives at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.

Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell, 40th Birthday Breakfast

Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi

Kate Hudson

Surprise!

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, 40th Birthday

Instagram / Erin Foster

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

The actress and her beau are all smiles at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.

Kate Hudson, 40th Birthday

Instagram / Erin Foster

Birthday Girl!

The actress is all smiles in her party hat at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.

Kate Hudson, 40th Birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sara Foster

Instagram / Erin Foster

Sara Foster and Gwyneth Paltrow

Erin Foster captured this snap of her sister with the Oscar winner at Kate's surprise birthday coffee celebration.

Kate Hudson, 40th Birthday Breakfast

Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi

Smile!

The surprise birthday coffee celebration guests take a selfie.

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow

The two are all smiles at Kate's surprise birthday coffee celebration.

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow, 40th Birthday

Instagram / Erin Foster

Group Pic!

The birthday girl appears with her friends and family, including mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster, 40th Birthday

Instagram / Erin Foster

Kate Hudson and Sarah Foster

The two pose together at the actress' surprise birthday coffee celebration.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

