Kim Kardashian Says She'd ''Never'' Abuse Her ''Privilege'' to Get Her Kids Into College

Kim Kardashian is weighing in on the college admissions scandal.

As a millionaire, the celebrity has a lot of influence in different realms of the world, including the educational realm. However, that doesn't mean Kim believes in abusing her privilege. In a new interview with CNN's Van Jones, the mother-of-three is revealing that she could never see herself using her wealth or position to attain admission for her kids, as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are accused of doing. "If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway," she explains to Van. "That's what I see is not appropriate."

Moreover, the star says she wants her three kids — soon to be four — to "be kind" and that using their position in the world to gain access does not set a good example. She reasons, "I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody."