Adele and Husband Simon Konecki Split

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have officially called it quits.

The Grammy-winner and her long-time partner have decided to separate after being together for an upwards of eight years, the 30-year-old star's representatives confirmed to several publications via the Associated Press on Friday evening. The couple share a 6-year-old son, Angelo James, whom Adele gave birth to back in 2012. Konecki has a daughter from a previous marriage, and they plan to co-parent their child together.

Of the couple's separation, the hit-maker's reps said in a statement that "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly." The statement continued, "As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Fans of the English singer-songwriter might recall the two were rumored to have tied the knot in 2017, however, Adele or Simon never confirmed when they officially got married. With that said, they've have been together for quite some time—they began dating at the end of 2011.