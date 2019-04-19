John Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling Are Leaving Chicago PD and Chicago Med

The One Chicago franchise is losing a few regulars.

John Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling are all departing at the end of the current seasons of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, Deadline reports. Colin Donnell confirmed news of his exit on Twitter.

Seda has starred on Chicago P.D. as Detective Antonio Dawson since the first season, and while he left to join Chicago Justice, he returned to P.D. after Justice's cancellation.

Donnell has starred on Chicago Med for all four seasons as Dr. Connor Rhodes, and Kuhling has been on Med since the end of season two. She plays Dr. Ava Bekker.