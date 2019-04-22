Celebrate Earth Day With Our Favorite Sustainable Fashion

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

You've probably heard, but today is Earth Day.

Really, it's a holiday to take action and do something to help the greater good of this beautiful planet we all call home. There's tons of ways you can pitch in today but, we have to say, our personal favorite is by shopping sustainable fashion. If you're wondering what sustainable fashion is, it's a good question. Mostly, it just means that a brand is committed to ethically made products with fair wage for workers, transparent breakdowns of cost production and the use of recycled materials across the label. This varies, of course, from company to company, but if you're purchasing from a brand that touts itself as sustainable, it's something you can feel great about.

Besides, did we mention how cute these pieces will look in your new spring wardrobe? Happy Earth Day y'all!

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

Northmore Denim Organic Cotton A-Line Utility Skirt

This A-line skirt will be your new goes-with-everything spring separate.

SHOP NOW: $72 $54 at ASOS

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

ASOS Design Uncut Cord Button Midi Skirt

Going for a more sophisticated vibe? This button-up midi skirt will serve you well. 

SHOP NOW: $51 at ASOS

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

ASOS Design Midi skirt with Front Slit

Nothing says hello sexy like a black midi skirt with a sexy front slit. 

SHOP NOW: $23 at ASOS 

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

ASOS Design Denim Overall Dress

This darling denim dress is about to be our new weekend uniform.

SHOP NOW: $56 at ASOS

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

The Cotton Box Cut Tee

A classic striped tee that's 50% off? Give us!

SHOP NOW: $40 $20 at Everlane

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

The Linen Notch Short-Sleeve Shirt

This sleek button-up is ideal for weekends off or the office. 

SHOP NOW: $95 $58 at Everlane

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

The Linen Split-Neck Top

Linen is the fabric of spring and we especially love this casual-chic top.

SHOP NOW: $110 $58 at Everlane

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

The Clean Silk Blouson Shirt

Get it while it's hot! This silk button-up is basically half off right now. 

SHOP NOW: $210 $110 at Everlane

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

NYTT Austin Button Up Bodycon Dress

Say hello to your new spring dress. It's perfectly lightweight, so good for layering. 

SHOP NOW: $80 $48 at Alternative Apparel

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

Reformation Emma Wrap Blouse

We've been eying this floral print wrap blouse for a while, and now that it's on sale...

SHOP NOW: $128 $77 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

Reformation Minka Tank

You can never have too many classic black tanks. 

SHOP NOW: $38 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Earth Day Sustainable Fashion

Reformation Marlon Pants

 We're very onboard with these rad snakeskin print pants for any and all occasions.

SHOP NOW: $158 $95 at Nordstrom

