Anna Camp Officially Files for Divorce From Skylar Astin

Anna Camp has filed for divorce from Skylar Astin in Los Angeles on Friday, E! News has learned.

The 36-year-old actress "cited irreconcilable differences and asked to terminate court ability to award support to both petitioner and respondent," a source shares with us.

While not many details have been issued, the Pitch Perfect stars announced their split earlier today. The two told E! News they "decided to separate" after two years of marriage.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin said in a joint statement. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

The pair married back in September 2016, but fans began to speculate the two weren't together in recent months. For example, their last Instagram post together was in January. What's more? The two weren't following each other on the social media platform.