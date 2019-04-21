Best Baby Shower Gifts According to Hip Moms

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 3:30 AM
We'll be honest: We love babies.
They're so cute and we love to support out mama friends in any way we can, when we can. However, unless you're a mom yourself, it's hard to know what your mama-to-be-bestie really needs. Say you're going to her baby shower, you're obviously bringing a gift—but does she really want? We know enough to know that something that'll make her life easier is ideal but, again, what does that look like?
We asked our seasoned mom coworkers, and they had a lot to say. So if you're planning to spoil any baby mamas anytime soon, here's what hip moms we know and trust recommend.
Perfect for co-sleeping, the DockATot is all the rage right now.
SHOP NOW: $195 at Amazon or $300 at Nordstrom
Ready to lounge with the little one? This will keep your newborn comfy and within arm reach.
Posh moms will absolutely love this diaper bag in classic Burberry print.
SHOP NOW:
$1,190 $893 at Nordstrom
This support pillow makes nursing a breeze. Trust: New moms will fully appreciate this gift.
Rock baby in this lightweight and portable bouncer for easy use at home. Folds flat when on the go!
This top rated baby carrier is known for keeping baby cool and comfortable in the mesh option.
For the mom running errands around town, this is the perfect stroller to roll through the streets in style.
This sleep sack is so popular because it helps baby sleep safer and better while allowing the little one to kick about.
This is the #1 rated infant car seat in America, and will keep baby safe up until 30lbs!
Fashion forward moms will adore this high-end diaper bag from the timeless designer label.
Keep an eye on baby with this high-resolution, 5-inch color LCD screen with multiple viewing options, temperature sensor, and automatic infrared night vision.
Mom can take the little one on the go while shopping, and keep them safe and sound. Also works with booster chairs!
This bouncer is super cushy with calming vibrations and 20+ minutes of music and sounds.
