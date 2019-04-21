How to Refresh Your Home for Spring Under $50

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Spring is a time of newness and with newness comes shopping.

But with all this shopping you've been doing in all areas of your life, you've to make concessions somewhere. For instance, it's very likely that you're in the mood to completely redo your entire living space, but that's pricy—let's be real. So what's a doable way to liven up your living quarters for spring, you ask? With a few bright, cheery and festive home additions that are all under $50. Maybe you're more focused on your front yard and want to throw a cute welcome sign up. Or maybe you'd rather add a floral pillow and some candles to your living room.

All good because we've got all the upgrades for you right here!

 

National Tree Company 22 in. Spring Flower Wreath

Welcome guests to your home with this beautiful floral wreath strategically placed on your front door

SHOP NOW: $28 at The Home Depot

Hello Spring Chalkboard 2-Sided Polyester 1'6 x 1 ft. Garden Flag

No easier way to embrace the season than with a festive flag planted right in your front yard.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Wayfair

Vizcarrondo 6 Piece Decorative Bottle Set

Show off all those fresh flowers and herbs growing in your garden with rustic bottle set. 

SHOP NOW: $50 $35 at Joss & Main

Opalhouse Pink Floral Embroidered Lumbar Pillow

Give your bed a spring upgrade with this pastel accent pillow. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Target

LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Soy Wax Candle in White Tea

Kill two birds with one stone with this fresh scent candle, which also happens to a lovely accent piece. 

SHOP NOW: $13 $12 at Amazon

Farm Metal Wall Rack and 3 Tin Pot with Hanger Wall Decor

Walls need a makeover? Put up these hanging tin pots and fill 'em with fresh spring flowers!

SHOP NOW: $40 $30 at Joss & Main

Newhaven 18" Napkin

Jazz up your spring table setting with these bright yellow cloth napkins. 

SHOP NOW: $25 at Joss & Main

Res Rabbit with Welcome Sign Figurine

Prop this friendly bunny statue in your yard for an inviting touch. 

SHOP NOW: $41 at Joss & Main

Vintage Bee 16 oz. Glass Mason Jar

Whether you put drinks or plants in 'em these are an essential springtime purchase. 

SHOP NOW: $50 $30 at Joss & Main

Mia Charro Animal Dish Towel

Are you one of those people that changes dish towels with the seasons? Here's a cute and quirky one for ya!

SHOP NOW: $22 at Anthropolgie

Amphora Glass and Metal Vase

Up your flower presentation with this sweet mason jar-like vase. 

SHOP NOW: $32 at Joss & Main

Brenna Fabric Basket

Brighten up any space by positioning this seasonal catch all somewhere everyone can see it. 

SHOP NOW: $34 $24 at Joss & Main

Blue Allover Tulips Throw Pillow - Liora Manne

Reinvigorate your seating area with this vibrant throw pillow. 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Target

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Stoneware Honey Pot with Acacia Wood Dipper and Lid

How cute is this little honey pot? It'll brighten your kitchen table right up. 

SHOP NOW: $10 at Target

16" Round Wood and Wire Tray - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Add some fresh flowers and some magazines on this tray and you have a new spring centerpiece. 

SHOP NOW: $30 at Target

Origami Flowers LED 10 Bulb Battery Operated String Lights

Deck out your patio with these floral lights that say hello spring to us!

SHOP NOW: $20 at World Market

