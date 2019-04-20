Happy 4/20, Here's the Best CBD Beauty Products of 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you take a second to check the date, you'll notice that's it's 4/20, somewhat of a new age holiday.
In the beauty world, we've entered a time where self-care and skincare are synonymous, so it was only a matter of time before CBD entered into the sphere. For those that might not know, CBD is derived from hemp oil, which has long been a natural beauty ingredient. Both are considered cannabis, but CBD-infused products are the new cool thing everyone is buzzing about. No they won't get you high, but they will have a tingling soothing effect that will calm you when you're stressed.
Sound relaxing? It so is! So in honor of 420 here are our favorites we've used so far.
We've tried tons of serums and this one wins. It's an oil-only serum that packs over 300mg of organic CBD that targets pretty much every skin concern ever (i.e. redness, blemishes and elasticity).
This is the first CBD lip product we're encountered, and we're into it. Each glossy color is on-point appearance wise, but each tube is also infused with 50mg of
Dry skin is no match for the newest product from one of our favorite natural lines. Better Daze Ahead is a CBD-infused moisturizer that hydrates your face, minus the greasy feel. Bless!
Article continues below
We're already huge fans of Josie Maran's line of Argan oil products, so when she added CBD into the mix we were game!
We use this CBD-infused body oil post-workout or anytime we're feeling like our muscles need a little TLC. Put it literally anywhere, but we love using it to soothe pressure points (so the neck and temples, mostly.)
For a lavish bathing experience, this instant-lather CBD soap bar is second to none. Bonus: Other ingredients like coconut oil and grapefruit leave skin silky smooth.
Article continues below
We sure do enjoy a luxury body oil that instantly melts away stress (thanks to the 100mg of organic CBD). The other big drawing point here is the lovely evergreen smell—so soothing.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?