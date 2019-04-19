Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey Welcome a Daughter: Find Out Her Unique Name

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey

Instagram

Vincent Cassel is now a father of three.

The 52-year-old French Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen actor and his wife, French model Tina Kunakey, 22, have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter, Amazonie.

"Amazonie est née ❤️," Cassel wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of a waterfall in what appears to be the Amazon rainforest in South America.

"Zozo :)," commented Tina's brother, Zakri Kunakey.

The majority of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil, where Vincent and his wife have a home. The actor moved to Rio de Janeiro after his 2013 divorce from Monica Bellucci.

He and his ex share two daughters, Deva, 14, and Léonie, 8.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

Cassel and Tina announced her pregnancy over the New Year's holiday.

Vincent and Tina wed in their native France last August.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nash Grier

YouTube Star Nash Grier Is Expecting His First Child

John Seda, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Chicago Med, Chicago PD

John Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling Are Leaving Chicago PD and Chicago Med

Inside Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Nikki Bella & John Cena: 1 Year After Split

Alden Ehrenreich, Penn Badgley

Alden Ehrenreich Was Almost Dan on Gossip Girl

Chris Crocker Still Wants You to Leave Britney Spears Alone

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin

Anna Camp Officially Files for Divorce From Skylar Astin

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.