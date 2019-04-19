Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey Will Miss One Very Badass Part of Playing Lyanna Mormont

Bella Ramsay might just have the best job of anyone on Game of Thrones

As Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Island, Ramsay's role is pretty much to do one thing, and it's the one thing Ramsay said she'll miss the most now that the show has finished filming for good: man-shaming.

"I think the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them," Ramsay told The Cut when asked what she'll miss. "I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence. Say you're in a situation where you're feeling anxious or nervous—you can become a character and work through it that way. I'll miss that about her."