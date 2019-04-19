Colton Underwood Compares Hanging With Girlfriend Cassie and Ex Caelynn to ''One Big Weird Family''

The "family" that runs together, sticks together!

It seems there's no bad blood between The Bachelor couple Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph and his ex, Caelynn Miller-Keys, who was the third runner-up on ABC's dating competition series. That's right, the trio took to Instagram Stories to share video clips of their work out together, and they appeared to have a blast (which says a lot because who has fun exercising???).

"Family run guys let's go," Randolph captioned her Instagram Story, along with a video of the beauty pageant queen and her boyfriend breaking off a sweat on the treadmill. "I feel like we are all hamster friends," she wrote in another short clip.

However, Colton described the work out sesh with his girlfriend and ex a little differently. "One big weird family," he captioned his Instagram Stories after re-sharing Cassie's post of them exercising together.

Earlier this week, news broke that the three reality TV stars were all living in the same apartment complex, so it makes sense they'd see each other at the gym.