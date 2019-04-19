Why the Fight Over Aaron Hernandez Rages on Two Years After His Death

When disgraced football player Aaron Hernandez took his life in his jail cell two years ago, it seemed as though the tragic end to his short short life would be the end of his story.

And in a way, it was. A life once filled with promise that had turned unspeakably violent was now over. And it seemed as though the world would just move on. But to think that is to forget all those left to pick up the pieces in the wake of his suicide, both his family and the families of those whose lives were lost in the crimes the onetime NFL star had been accused of.

And so, in that way, the story might never really be over. It certainly isn't yet.

When Hernandez was found in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., having committed suicide by, per the medical examiner's conclusion, hanging himself from a bedsheet tied to the window, with "John 3:16" written both on his forehead (in ink) and on the wall (in blood), he was five days out of an acquittal in the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado and was in the process of appealing his conviction in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a football player who had been dating Shaneah Jenkins, sister to Hernandez's fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez—a crime that, despite a guilty verdict, there'd never been a clear motive determined.

Naturally, people wondered why, after such a legal victory, he'd still chosen to end it all.