TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in Round 2

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 12:15 PM
Round two has officially begun!
Thirty-two couples survived the first round, and now they're each facing off against another couple in round two. The winning couple of each face-off will head to round three, and so on and so forth. Sixteen couples will make it to the next round.
So far, the couples to beat come from the world of telenovelas with Univision's Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Amar a Muerte, but Wynonna Earp, Shadowhunters, Outlander, Schitt's Creek, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and Arrow are also putting up impressive fights.
All we can tell you is you gotta vote!
All that voting happens below obviously, but don't forget to rally your fellow fans on Twitter with the hashtag #TVsTopCouple! You can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, as long as you do it before 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Voting will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 20. Have fun!
