Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Split: Revisit Their Romance

Another breakup has hit Hollywood.

It seems things weren't pitch perfect for former co-stars Skylar Astin and Anna Camp because they have confirmed their separation after more than two years of marriage.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin told E! News in a joint statement on Friday. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

Fans suspected things may have gone sour after they stopped sharing photos of each other on social media. The pair's story began when they first met on the set of the hit 2012 comedy, Pitch Perfect, and became friends. "We were friends first and just hit it off," the actress later told Glamour in 2014.