Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci Expecting First Child Together

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 12:03 PM

Robbie Amell, Italia Ricci

Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci are going to be a family of three.

The 30-year-old Canadian Flash and X-Files alum star of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and the 32-year-old Canadian Designated Survivor actress announced on Twitter on Friday that she is pregnant with their first child. Amell shared a photo of him comparing his fake baby bump to his wife's real one.

"One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci," he wrote.

"We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We might take ridiculous portraits of this kid," she joked.

Amell and Ricci wed in 2016 in Los Angeles.

The two have been in a relationship for the past 11 years.

