Michelle Williams and Husband Phil Elverum Split

It's over between Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum.

The 38-year-old Oscar nominee, Dawson's Creek alum and the 40-year-old indie rock musician Phil Elverum have split after less than a year of marriage, E! News learned on Friday. Michelle has recently been seen without a wedding band in public.

"Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year," a source close to the situation told People, which first reported the news. "It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends."

It was revealed in July that Michelle had recently married Phil in a secret, intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York and that the two, who met through a mutual friend, had moved in together. Her and late ex Heath Ledger's daughter Matilda, now 13, and Phil's small daughter Agathe were among the few guests.