Here's How You Can Have a Drink With George Clooney

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 11:05 AM

The Bassment

Some of the ice-cold drinks at a Chicago cocktail bar just got hotter...and that's a good thing.

The venue, The Bassment, is offering a drink called The Clooney, named after George Clooney. The concoction contains Casamigos tequila, the brand he co-founded and sold for $1 billion in 2017, as well as a large ice cube with a laminated piece of paper bearing the actor's face frozen inside. The photo comes from an appearance he made at the premiere of The Descendants in Beverly Hills in 2011.

"We use the Casamigos Tequila and we thought, let's have a lot of fun and laminate these ice cubes and have George Clooney who created the tequila featured on them," a rep for The Bassment told E! News. "George Clooney is such a cool guy and we want to celebrate what he is all about. No word from Clooney yet on what he thinks of people sipping a cocktail with his smiling face in it."

The cocktail's list of ingredients includes Casamigos Reposado tequila, Carpano Antica—an Italian sweet vermouth, crème de banana, vanilla bean simple syrup, honeyed apricot, and smoked hickory."

And you thought nugget ice was the good ice.

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

