Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal in Strip Club Fight Case

Instagram / Cardi B
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 10:38 AM
Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B is making no plea deals as of yet with regard to her alleged ordered assault of two bartending sisters.
In October, the Grammy-winning "Money" rapper was arrested on suspicion of ordering the attack at a strip club in Queens, NY the previous August. She had allegedly believed one of the sisters was involved with her husband Offset, whose group Migos was performing at the venue. Cardi was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree, both misdemeanors, and released. Before turning herself over to police, she reportedly denied any involvement in the alleged fight.
On Friday, Cardi appeared in court in Queens and E! News learned that she rejected a plea deal under which she would have pleaded guilty to one of the misdemeanors and would have received a conditional discharge. Her next hearing was scheduled for May 31.
A judge had previously ordered Cardi B to have no contact with the two bartending sisters and also warned the rapper not to tweet about or at them on social media, saying doing so could result in her arrest.
Cardi posted on Instagram a photo of herself at home wearing her court outfit, a long white sleeveless Christian Siriano pantsuit, paired with an olive Birkin bag and aviator sunglasses.
"COURT FLOW @csiriano X Birkinp---y," she wrote.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?