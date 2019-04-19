Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 10:25 AM

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have called it quits. The Pitch Perfect co-stars have decided to go their separate ways after two years of marriage.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin tell E! News in a joint statement. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition." 

The duo last shared a post together on Instagram in January, they also don't follow each other on the social media platform. Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, first met on the set of the 2012 movie, but were just friends at first.

"We were friends first and just hit it off," Camp shared with Glamour in 2014. "He's just so great, and he's a Libra too. We didn't really have a scene together, but he's just such a fun guy. He's great."

Photos

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin: Romance Rewind

In that same interview with Glamour, Camp also revealed that she was a little hesitant about the romance.

"He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, 'Do you want to go on a date?'" Camp recalled. "I remember thinking, Well, he's younger than me. He's five years younger. He's 26, and I'm 31. But I was like, 'You know what? OK! Let's do it, let's see.' He's literally my best friend."

In Jan. 2016, Camp and Astin shared their engagement news with the world.

"I asked. She said yes!!" Astin told his Instagram followers. Camp then followed up his post by writing, "He asked. I said YES!!!!"

The duo went on to tie the knot in Sept. 2016, later celebrating with a honeymoon in Europe.

