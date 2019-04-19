Wendy Williams Calls Herself a "Single Woman" After Kevin Hunter Split

Say it like you mean it, Wendy Williams.

More than a week after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, the talk-show host got fans buzzing again when discussing a "Hot Topic" during today's all new Wendy Williams Show.

In the first 20 minutes of the broadcast, Wendy examined Jason Momoa's all-new look after he decided to trim off his beard.

While discussing the makeover, Wendy just so happened to set the record straight on her own relationship status.

"I don't know whether this was a paid thing that he was doing or whether he's just that kind of guy but he was trying to get your attention. I'll be damned, it got mine. It did," Wendy shared. "I must say my break down, just observing him as a single woman, I have to tell you that the newly-shaved Jason Momoa just looks like another hot guy in the streets."