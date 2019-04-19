How Well Do You Remember These "One and Done" Real Housewives Stars?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's Carlton Gebbia, the Housewife who practices Wicca, from season four. She joined the cast with fellow one and done star Joyce Giraud for that season. In season six, RHOBH introduced Kathryn Edwards for some clashing with Faye Resnick, but she was quickly gone after that.

The Real Housewives of New York City had Cindy Barshop in season four and Jules Wainstein in season eight. Both women brought something different to the show, but didn't fit.

In Atlanta, there was DeShawn Snow in season one, Claudia Jordan in season seven and The Facts of Life star Kim Fields in RHOA season eight.

The Garden State series had Amber Marchese, Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano all on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season six as part of a reboot when Caroline Manzo left.