Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 8:41 AM

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Make way for the Olsen twins!

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, 32, made a rare red carpet appearance together on Thursday. The actresses and Full House alumni-turned-fashion moguls attended Youth America Grand Prix's 20th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City, and were, well, twinning...with black outfits and honey blonde hairstyles.

Mary-Kate wore a full-length button-down black wool coat with bell sleeves and red pointed toe kitten heels. Ashley sported a black blazer and matching baggy dress pants with a long hem.

While the Olsen twins tend to shy away from the spotlight, they were photographed together a few times last year and wore corresponding black outfits during the last three. They were spotted  together in December, out and about in Manhattan. A month earlier, they attended the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the city's Museum of Modern Art. Last June, they attended the CFDA Fashion Awards together.

Inside the Mysterious and Glamorous World of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

If you're feeling extra nostalgic, you can get your Mary-Kate and Ashley '90s movie fix next month; their movies Passport to Paris, Billboard Dad, and Switching Goals will then debut on Hulu.

