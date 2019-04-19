BRAND NEW
From a Bathtub Cake to Younes Bendjima: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Bash

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 7:00 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

On Thursday night, Kourtney Kardashian was a birthday girl living in a star-studded world. 

In celebration of her 40th birthday, the Poosh mogul and mom of three spent the night surrounded by all of her famous family and Hollywood pals at a glamorous bash thrown in her honor. 

All of the guests were dressed to impress, including both Kourt and sister Kim Kardashian, who donned black vintage Versace looks for the occasion. The star also poked fun at her sister's famous insult with "Most Interesting to Look At" inscribed on bottles of Don Julio for guests, along with an etching of the birthday girl's face. Of course, sisters Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were in attendance as was matriarch Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo Campbell

Growing Up Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian

There was also no shortage of guys at the party, including Kim's famous husband, Kanye West, French Montana, Jonathan Cheban, Kourt's ex Scott Disick, and even her former flame Younes Bendjima, who not-so-subtly revealed his attendance at the soirée by posting a photo of the napkins on his Instagram Story. 

Underneath a sparkling ceiling of lights, there was also no shortage of dancing as guests grooved while musicians played. When it came time to commemorate the special day, Robin Thicke and Siadid the honors with "Happy Birthday" harmonies, finished off with a cake in the shape of Kourtney nude sitting on the edge of her bathtub. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Her New Slogan

Poking fun at Kim Kardashian's past insult of her, Kourtney's party featured these comical favors. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Journey to the Past

Who can forget what Kourtney told sister Kim Kardashian after she cried about losing her diamond earring in the ocean? The star had a little fun with her famous quote and put it on some of the napkins. 

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Bendjima Is Back

Kourt's ex-boyfriend was a guest, as evidenced by a photo he posted of a napkin at the soirée. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

A Scott Sighting

Another famous ex, Scott Disick, was also in attendance along with his girlfriend Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Kourtney and the Guys

The birthday gal posed with a group of her male guests, including Robin ThickeFrench MontanaKanye West and recently rumored beau Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Hi Paris Hilton

The socialite and longtime Kardashian friend was one of the many celebrity guests at the big bash. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

A Robin Thicke Serenade

The five-time Grammy nominee sang "Happy Birthday" for the guest of honor along with Sia

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

A Sia Surprise

If you don't recognize her without her signature wig, songstress Sia harmonized with Thicke for a "Happy Birthday" duet. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

A Happy Birthday Indeed

The birthday star was clearly happy as she smiled from ear to ear in a black vintage Versace design. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

A Sultry Treat

The mom of three rang in her birthday with a very sexy sweet treat: a cake with a model of herself in the bathtub. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Three Generations

Kim Kardashian posed with the matriarchs of the Kardashian family, mom Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Kylie Kouture

The youngest of the sisters sparkled in a rhinestone bandeau and matching skirt. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

Instagram

Versace Vibes

The reality star dressed up in a vintage Versace little black dress circa 1997 for her sister's birthday. 

Needless to say, we don't think Kourt will ever forget this party. 

Happy Birthday, Kourtney!

