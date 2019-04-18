Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear to Host Live Recreation of The Jeffersons and All in the Family

"The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear. To be a part of this is a dream come true for me and for everyone involved," said Jimmy Kimmel in a statement.

"They have said over and over again that these two shows were meant for the ‘70s and would not work today," Lear said. "We disagree with them and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting All in the Family and The Jeffersons, the timelessness of human nature. I cannot wait to see what these glorious performers make in our time of these indelible characters, and I couldn't be more grateful for Jimmy Kimmel, Sony and ABC for their collective willingness to conceive and pursue this never-been-done-before event."