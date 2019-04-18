Travis Scott Owes Nearly $400,000 After Losing Cancelled Concert Lawsuit

Travis Scott is going to have to fork over a big chunk of change after a jury deemed him responsible for paying $382,932.79 in damages.

In a statement to TMZ, Scott's attorney said, "The jury verdict of $383k is disappointing, but far less than the seven figure demands made by the promoters. We believe the verdict will be substantially reduced or overturned in subsequent proceedings."

Over a year ago, the company PJAM LLC sued the rapper for cancelling a planned performance, two days after the birth of his daughter, Stormi Webster. At the time, the company alleged that Scott "refused to show up for the event" despite being paid an advance fee of $150,000 to perform at a Super Bowl Weekend party at Myth Live in Minnesota on February 3, 2018. Moreover, the company claims they paid Scott's agent a $10,000 booking fee and arranged for a private jet to fly the rapper to the venue.

The rapper later filed a counter-suit against the company demanding the $50,000 the artist was still owed for the gig.