Arie and Lauren Luyendyk's Babymoon May Be Better Than Any Bachelor Getaway

In an island in the sun, this Bachelor couple is going to have some fun.

As Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk prepare to welcome their first child later this summer, the famous pair is packing their bags and heading to a tropical destination far, far away from home.

How does the warm, sunny beaches of Bermuda sound for a babymoon?

As documented on Instagram, the couple arrived to The Loren at Pink Beach with help from Booking.com.

"Thank you @truebermuda for a great day on the water!" Arie shared on social media while posing with his wife on a gorgeous boat. "@bermuda is pretty incredible so far #BermudaBabymoon #beabooker #gotobermuda @bookingcom @thelorenbermuda."