Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reunite in First Pics of Netflix Movie Murder Mystery

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are out to solve a murder mystery.

For the first time since 2011, the Just Go With It costars got together for a brand new movie called Murder Mystery, which will come out in June on Netfilx.

Sandler stars as a New York cop who takes his wife, Jennifer Aniston, on the European trip he's been promising her, and they get invited to a family party on a fancy yacht after a chance encounter on the plane. When the elderly billionaire owner of the yacht is murdered, they become suspects.