Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Raise your hand if you're a fan of Nike.

OK, so now that everyone in the room has raised their hands, we have some good news we think you'll enjoy. Nordstrom Rack is currently having an all things Nike flash sale and let us tell you: It's a good one. It's not one of those limited items, limited stock scenarios.

Nope, this sale includes 18 pages stocked with discounted goodness. Literally anything you would ever want from Nike is there. There's tons of bright sneakers, load of leggings, sweatpants and so much more. The sale ends at midnight PT on April 20, so best to get on it ASAP.

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Quest Wide Running Sneaker

A classic black sneaker goes with everything.

SHOP NOW: $75 $55 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit

For you swimmers out there, this logo version is trendy and practical.

SHOP NOW: $66 $30 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Essential Full Zip Jacket

This zip-up works well in any activity-oriented scenario.

SHOP NOW: $90 $61 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Solay Flip-Flop Sandal

Hot-pink flip-flops for $15? Sign us up. 

SHOP NOW: $22 $15 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Flex Experience RN 8 Sneaker

We love a subtle pink Nike swoosh. 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Prep Racerback Tank Top

This logo gym tank is the ideal workout top. 

SHOP NOW: $17 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Victory Racerback Sports Bra

You can never have too many sports bras. 

SHOP NOW: $24 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Kawa Slide Sandal

Haven't you heard? Slides are in, especially these pastel pink ones. 

SHOP NOW: $17 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike High-Waist Club Leggings

We'd wear these leggings all weekend long, working out or not.

SHOP NOW: $27 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Flex RN 2018 Sneaker

More black sneakers? We'll take 'em.

SHOP NOW: $85 $50 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Active Hooded Jacket

This neon-pastel active jacket is so trendy, is it not? 

SHOP NOW: $65 $44 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Dry Endurance Cropped Training Joggers

We're always here for a well-fitting pair of sweatpants. 

SHOP NOW: $55 $37 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Hayward Futura Backpack

Need a new backpack? This one's only $35. 

SHOP NOW: $55 $35 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Kick Swim Shorts

Trade in your leggings for these short shorts on extra-hot days. 

SHOP NOW: $25 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike MD Runner 2 SE Low-Top Sneaker

These low-tops are only made better by the pastel pink

SHOP NOW: $75 $55 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Optic Joggers

Sleek black joggers are so versatile. 

SHOP NOW: $70 $50 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Funnel Neck Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie (Plus Size)

Snuggle up post-workout in this fleece hoodie. 

SHOP NOW: $65 $30 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Essential Swoosh Cap

Ah, the classic swoosh cap. It's a favorite of dads and fashion girls alike. 

SHOP NOW: $22 $15 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

Nike Swoosh Short Sleeve Crop Top

Crop tops are cute for working out and lounging in. Bonus points for the neon.

SHOP NOW: $35 $24 at Nordstrom Rack

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Western Trends to Try for Stagecoach 2019

E-Comm: Nordstrom Spring Sale

Shop Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom's Spring Sale

E-Comm: 2019 Celebrity Coachella Trends

Top Trends We Saw at Coachella 2019

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

E-Comm: Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2019, Party

Paris Hilton's Outrageous Coachella Looks Through the Years

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.