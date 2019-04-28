Check Out the Best Looks to Ever Grace the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Check out our gallery below to see the celebs who have nailed their Billboard Music Awards looks over the years:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Look what you made her do! The pop star marked the 2015 show with this showstopping Balmain jumpsuit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo blew the 2014 crowd away in this striking ruby Donna Karan design.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
One word: Sultry! Ms. Gomez showcases her sleek physique in a black cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2012 show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Looking sharp, Shawn! The "In My Blood" performer nails it at the 2018 ceremony.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson
The Voice judge and 2018 Billboard Music Awards host wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black Christian Siriano gown—something a modern-day Evil Queen would don.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Before she was a Mrs., the blonde bombshell was busy dominating the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in this slinky Alexandre Vauthier gown.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens
Marvelous in Marchesa! The former Disney Channel darling looked like a dream ahead of the 2017 ceremony.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
BTS
In 2018, K-pop's hottest boy band went all out in coordinating Gucci threads.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Zendaya
The star's simple yet bold look by Calvin Klein Collection is one we won't soon forget.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janet Jackson
The music icon picked this edgy Rami Kadi design before receiving Billboard's Icon Award in 2018.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kendall Jenner
There's something so chic about the futuristic-inspired ensemble by Olcay Gulsen that the supermodel wore in 2014.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
G-Eazy
A sequin lapel elevated the rapper's sophisticated suit in 2017.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Balmain beauty! The Lip Sync Battle star went for the gold (and black and silver) in 2015.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC
Carrie Underwood
As always, Carrie is a red carpet vision in this frothy Oscar de la Renta princess gown back in 2012.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
The A-lister can do no wrong, this ultra-sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown included!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
John Legend
In 2017, the singer-songwriter channeled his inner fashion maven in Gucci.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan
Hot mama alert! The Step Up star set the red carpet on fire in this leather mini-dress.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage via ABC
Katy Perry
In 2012, the pop star envisioned a "Teenage Dream" with this lavender Blumarine gown.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ciara
Only one word comes to mind after seeing the Julien MacDonald ensemble the singer rocked in 2018: Flawless!
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Andy Cohen
The Bravo patriarch turned heads for all the right reasons during the 2018 ceremony.
David Becker/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
There's something so white hot about the Hamel ensemble the actress sported in 2016.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Wearing an embellished Balmain jumpsuit, the pop sensation came in like a wrecking ball to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kelly Rowland
Yup, she's indeed a silver siren in this textured Rami Al Ali confection back in 2013.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Nicole Scherzinger
Don't cha wish you could pull off this daring look, which The Masked Singer judge rocked to the 2017 event.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shania Twain
The songstress makes a regal entrance at the 2013 show in this expertly draped pearl Pavoni by Mikael D. gown.
We can't wait to see how Hollywood delivers this year!