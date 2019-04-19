Paris Hilton's Outrageous Coachella Looks Through the Years

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 4:00 AM

Paris Hilton, Coachella

Paris Hilton and Coachellabelong together. 

After more than a decade of attending, the famous socialite has become synonymous with the annual event—and so has her bold festival fashion. 

The star has been dubbed by some as the Coachella queen and, as any matriarch knows, you have to dress for the job. Such has been the case for the 38-year-old mogul, who has become a mainstay of the event, whether alongside her famous sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild or on the arm of her man at the moment. 

No matter who she has with her, the star is always dressed to impress with her one-of-a-kind Paris Hilton flair. 

Paris Hilton's Romantic History

No matter what vibe the star is going for, you can count on Paris to complete her standout looks with sunglasses and a form of cat ears. As for everything else, the DJ lets her fashion sense soar with prints, shades and silhouettes. One day, she's rocking colorful stripes—the next, it's sheer, black lace with cutouts and a daring plunge. 

Whatever look it is, it's always 100 percent Paris—and that's hot. 

Take a walk down Coachella memory lane with Hilton in E!'s gallery below. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella, 2007

2007

More than a decade ago, the socialite showed up to Coachella in a colorful paisley sundress, complete with shades. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2008

2008

A year later, she opted for coral at a Coachella party for the T-Mobile Sidekick. 

Paris Hilton, Doug Reinhardt, Coachella 2009

2009

One year, the star stepped out with ex-boyfriend Doug Reinhardt, sporting a bikini top and skirt combo with her signature shades. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2010

2010

The world-famous DJ was not so mellow in yellow back in 2010,  donning a vibrant lemon-colored frock as she posed for the cameras. 

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Coachella 2010

2010

Another night, the star switched it up in pink animal print alongside sister Nicky Hilton

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2011

2011

It was a blue and silver theme for the heiress in 2011, once again rocking sunglasses to complete the look. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2012

2012

There was no missing Paris in this lime green look. 

Paris Hilton, River Viperi, Coachella 2013

2013

For 2013, Paris came with plenty of print—and then-beau River Viiperi

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2014

2014

The following year, Hilton was strutting solo in a bold leather and lace sheer ensemble. 

ESC: Festival Essentials, Paris Hilton, Coachella 2014

2014

Hilton gave us blue bohemian vibes in 2014 when she opted for a floor-length dress and matching flower headband. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2015

2015

What was the best accessory for Paris to pair with her statement-making skirt? A pair of matching cat ears, of course. 

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Coachella 2015

2015

The Hilton sisters were feeling the prints this year in shades of blue. 

Coachella 2015, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton

2015

Another day, the siblings coordinated in all-white looks and cat-eye sunglasses. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2016

2016

Hilton took Coachella style to a new level with this black lace look. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella, 2017

2017

The star wasn't afraid to rock this bold strappy and sheer outfit in 2017. 

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Coachella, 2017

2017

Hand in hand with ex-fiancé Chris Zylka, the star made a sartorial splash in a colorful, striped dress and matching cat ears. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2019

2019

A fan of a black outfit, the star channeled looks of years past with a sheer, plunging lace dress. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2019, Party

2019

The socialite switched to pastels, complete with matching flower cat ears, another Coachella wardrobe staple. 

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2019, Party

2019

It might have been Coachella, but Paris looked like she was ready for a fabulous club as she posed like a rock star. 

