Happy Birthday, Jay Cutler! Here's 6 Times Kristin Cavallari's Husband Made Us Fall in Love With Him

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 5:00 AM

Need a charismatic extra set of hands to help you pack for a big move? How about a dedicated animal lover to tend to the flock while you're at the office? A tall, dark and handsome former NFL pro to surprise you with baked goods on a special occasion, perhaps?

Lucky for Kristin Cavallari, her wisecracking stay-at-home hubby Jay Cutler is all of the above and then some. And since his birthday is today (the father of three rings in 36 on Monday, April 29) we're celebrating another year of Jay with an ode to his winning personality. Not to mention his style advice:

"Which one do you think?" his wife asks midway through the montage video above, which manages to sum up the crux of Jay's supportive charm in less than five minutes. She's holding up two knitted sweaters, one with a turtleneck and the other without. It hardly takes her husband two seconds to come up with an answer.

"Right. It's pretty cold out," Jay tells her confidently. "Do people know that I style you?"

Kristin insists he's giving himself too much credit. But Very Cavallari fans might remember that Jay goes on to literally assist her in pulling the turtleneck on over her head, so his implication doesn't feel too far off in the end.

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

So to honor Jay on his big day, look back at the wilderness man's shining moments throughout the years in the video above! And be sure to check out his and Kristin's most swoon-worthy photos below while you're at it!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Personality Pic

"New episode of @verycavallari is on tonight! Jay loves Sunday nights on E!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Cabo Cuties

The lovebirds enjoy a romantic dinner date at Flora Farms during a vacation to Cab San Lucas, Mexico.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

R&R

"Working hard or hardly working? @verycavallari"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Christmas Vacation

"Permanent vacation buddy."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Turkey Day

"Turkey, leather, and wine."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wine-Fueled Halloween

"Wouldn't have done it without the to-go wine."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Travel Trio

"Family photo."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Meet Cute

"Met this guy 8 years ago today. Where does the time go?! ❤️."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wilderness Style

"Sunday funday."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Squad Goals

"My crew ❣️"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Beach Babes

"Salt water kisses."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Forever Wedding Date

"Celebrating love last night!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Happy Anniversary

"Ohhh to be young. 5 years of marriage with him."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Happy Birthday Jay

"Birthday boiiiiiii . Yeah, I know I'm covered in dog hair. I really don't care."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Cabo Wabo

"Back to reality and only one photo of us sans kids. From my teenage years, to being married with 3 kids, Cabo will always be my fave."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Casual Valentine's Day

"No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Date Night

"My hot date to the @uncommonjames store launch party last night."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Beach Please

"The end of another chapter. Feeling very grateful for the past few months. Thank you @miamidolphins for taking such great care of me and my family. Back home and this time we took Jay with us #ItsBeenRealFL"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Christmas Kisses

"Beard and all #MerryChristmas."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Football Family

"Found this guy yesterday #London #NFLinLondon #FinsUp."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Miami or Bust

"And he's off...but this time as a dolphin so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins: Cam Cutler."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Sunset Lovin'

"These Montana sunsets though."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wilderness Man

"Me and my wilderness man."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Boating Babes

"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

30 and Flirty

"This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday. He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Twinning

"Twinning."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Ride or Die

"Happy anniversary to my man! I truly love him more and more everyday and there's no one else I would rather be on this wild ride with."

