Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Totals to $54,000, and We're Clutching Our Pearls

It's that time of year when Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand releases its swoon-worthy (re: expensive) gift guides.

Goop's latest shopping roundup is in honor of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, and let's just say it's filled with items that will most certainly show your mom how much you love her. But like almost everything listed on the site, the gift guide features products with a hefty price tag. So if you're on a budget, you might want to look away.

From luxury sleepwear to gold jewelry pieces to a Birkin bag (!!!), the list totals up to roughly $54,833—this is adding up all of the things using the highest amount from an item with a price range.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. With that kind of money, you could totally buy an Audi. But in true Goop fashion, the gift guide includes only the crème de la crème, which means all of the pieces are worth a pretty penny.