Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Remains in ICU After Giving Birth: ''They Saved Her Life''

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is in the intensive care unit after delivering her son on Wednesday, April 17.

The reality star's husband Tommy Feight is revealing the frightening details about his and MJ's ordeal in an impassioned Instagram video. According to Feight, his wife was in surgery for five hours after delivering their healthy baby boy on Wednesday and has yet to hold their son, Shams Francis Feight. "The night my son was born was the worst night of my life. My wife had a ton of complications. She was in surgery for like five hours — they didn't tell me nothing. But they are amazing at Cedars," Tommy explains. "They saved her life."

A source adds, "Tommy had a very emotional night. The delivery was extremely difficult and [Tommy] was very worried as he couldn't hear from doctors for nearly 4 hours."

In a statement to E! News, MJ shares, "The delivery was extremely difficult and my family was very worried for me, as there were multiple complications. But baby Shams was born happy and healthy, and I'm feeling much better than my first day in ICU."