Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles: "I Was So Disconnected"

Kailyn Lowry is getting candid about the personal struggles she faced after becoming a mom.

In the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, the Teen Mom 2 star looked back on the days after she welcomed her first child Isaac.

As it turns out, Kailyn experienced emotions she wasn't expecting to feel.

"I didn't feel a connection with Isaac right away. I didn't cry when he was born. I think I was just so tired and there were 13 people in the delivery room," she shared. "It was camera crews and family and friends and all the nurses. It was just so draining and I couldn't nurse the way that I wanted to. I didn't even deliver at the hospital I wanted to."

Kailyn continued, "Nobody stayed in the hospital with me, at all. From the time I gave birth until we went home."