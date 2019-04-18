Is Your Favorite TV Show Already Canceled? Get the Scoop

And over on The CW Arrow will return for a final season and the rest of the superhero shows, Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow are all coming back. The network will also say goodbye to Supernatural with the 15th and final season.

Meanwhile, on streaming platforms there's Shrill returning on Hulu, Netflix is committed to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Grace and Frankie.

Your favorite show not mentioned? Don't be nervous. Many decisions will come in May with upfronts. Until then, click through out handy guide to see what's already been renewed and what you need to say goodbye to.