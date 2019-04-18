See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and More Stars in Behind-the-Scenes Coachella Photos

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 9:13 AM

Coachella, 2019 Coachella

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cozied up at Coachella over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee, who first sparked romance rumors at the music festival in 2017, returned to Indio, Calif. on Saturday. In newly published behind-the-scenes pictures, taken by photographer Saskia Lawaks for V Magazine, Kylie and Travis can be seen together on the back of a golf cart at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In other BTS pics, Kendall Jenner is spotted sharing a moment with Hailey Bieber and Frankie Grande, who later watched his sister Ariana Grande take the stage to perform at the festival.

Coachella 2019: Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Take a look below to see the best candid moments from the first weekend of Coachella, featuring Kylie, Travis, Kendall, Hailey, Frankie, Brooklyn Beckham and more stars!

Frankie Grande, Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner

The trio share a moment at the music festival, where Frankie's sister Ariana Grande took the stage to perform.

Billie Eilish

The 17-year-old singer made her debut at Coachella on April 13, performing for a cheering crowd.

Tommy Dorfman & Kaia Gerber

The 13 Reasons Why actor and the model are spotted enjoying the music during the festival.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors at the music festival in 2017, are photographed on a golf cart.

Diplo

The famous DJ is photographed at the music festival during its first weekend.

Meek Mill & Sean "Diddy" Combs

The pals are photographed sharing a laugh together at Coachella.

Jaden Smith

The performer wowed the crowd when he took the stage at Coachella over the weekend.

Tyga

The rapper smiles as he enjoys the music festival over the weekend.

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham gets cozy with his girlfriend, model Cross.

Coachella Squad

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin strike a pose alongside their famous pals, including designer Virgil Abloh.

