Is The Real Housewives of New York City Actually Real? Dorinda Medley Says...

Not all reality TV is real. We'll give you a minute to collect yourselves after that bombshell.

Kristin Cavallari hasn't been shy about revealing how things on The Hills were orchestrated. During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kristin was asked about Whitney Port's revelations regarding that infamous scene involving Whitney, Lauren Conrad and a trip to Paris. She said it was before her time, so she's not sure if it was fake, but it wouldn't surprise her.

"I can tell you most of my stuff wasn't real," Kristin said. "I'm going to take that road and see that maybe it's true. I'm just happy that more people are finally coming out saying stuff isn't real because for the longest time it was only me. So, thank you Whitney."